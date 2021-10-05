BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.56

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 133256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get BP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in BP by 9.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BP by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.