Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Down 2.4%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56. 5,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,962,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

