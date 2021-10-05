Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

