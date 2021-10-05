BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.72

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.07. BRF shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,411,142 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

