Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Chubb posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

