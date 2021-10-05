Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

