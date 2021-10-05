Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.88 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

