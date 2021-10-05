Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,711. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.