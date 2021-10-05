Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

