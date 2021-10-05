Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

