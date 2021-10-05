Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock worth $27,418,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.31, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

