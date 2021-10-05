Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. 58,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,089. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

