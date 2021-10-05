Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 155,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

