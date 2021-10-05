Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.