Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.62 Million

Brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $987.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $980.24 million to $995.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $980.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

