Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.22 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,680,190 shares of company stock worth $159,259,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.