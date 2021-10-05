Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post sales of $343.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $345.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $208,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

