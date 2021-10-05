Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.22 Million

Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report sales of $46.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the lowest is $44.57 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $186.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $193.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $191.46 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $206.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $678.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

