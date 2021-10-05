Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.33.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

