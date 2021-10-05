Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.33.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.