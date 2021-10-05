Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $430.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

