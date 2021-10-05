Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.70 million and the highest is $99.70 million. Points International reported sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

