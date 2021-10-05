Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.59. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

TOL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.06. 30,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,889. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.