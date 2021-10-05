Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 690%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

BAM opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.