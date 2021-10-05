BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.06

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.06 and traded as high as C$118.21. BRP shares last traded at C$114.96, with a volume of 262,380 shares.

DOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 10.1400012 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

