Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $359.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $359.00 price objective from Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.02. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

