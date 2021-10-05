Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $359.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $359.00 price objective from Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.46.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.02. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.