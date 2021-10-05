BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $3.19 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,469. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

