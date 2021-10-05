BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $3.59 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 0.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. 22,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,665. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

