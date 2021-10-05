BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Purchases 7,664 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,299,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,296,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.92. 849,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

