Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.42. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,399. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.