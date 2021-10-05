Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.42. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,399. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.