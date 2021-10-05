Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHSE. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Bull Horn by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bull Horn stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Bull Horn has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

