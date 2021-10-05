Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $13.80. Burnham shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

