ByteNext (BNU) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $18,998.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00106854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00139294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,768.21 or 0.99990942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.56 or 0.06719664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002710 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.