Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0506 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $81.29 million and $10.64 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00337077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,703,556,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,751,206 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

