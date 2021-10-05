C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $681,450.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 220,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.72. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.