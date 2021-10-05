Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,466. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

