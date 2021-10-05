Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. 59,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

