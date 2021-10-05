CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00106628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00137970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,477.32 or 1.00164496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.42 or 0.06639886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002773 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

