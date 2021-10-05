Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 20,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,980. The company has a market cap of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

