California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,563,943.40 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 1,924,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,001,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.