Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Position Raised by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 33,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,171. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

