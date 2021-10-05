Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as high as C$3.66. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 525,469 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$645.40 million and a PE ratio of 182.50.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$85.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

In other Canacol Energy news, Director David A. Winter purchased 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

