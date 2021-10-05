Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $46,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of CNQ opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.