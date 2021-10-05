Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.50

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.50 and last traded at C$48.40, with a volume of 476585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.93.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,160,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,527,155.39. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,980 shares of company stock worth $5,723,385.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.