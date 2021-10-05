Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.00 and traded as low as C$34.16. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 333,748 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.78.

The company has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

