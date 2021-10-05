Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.06. Cango shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2,132 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

