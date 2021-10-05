Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.70

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

