Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $175.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

