Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.23. 121,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

