Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 613,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 48,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $211.82. 14,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

