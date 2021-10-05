Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,459,000 after buying an additional 1,714,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

